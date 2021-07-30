Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

