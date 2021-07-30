Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CoStar Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.50 on Friday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,550,000 after acquiring an additional 209,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after acquiring an additional 669,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,048,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,036,000 after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

