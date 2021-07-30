Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Raised by Analyst

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

