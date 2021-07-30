Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

