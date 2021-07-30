Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

HLX stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

