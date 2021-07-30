Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

