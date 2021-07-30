Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $138.51 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.38.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.