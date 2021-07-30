Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.50 on Friday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

