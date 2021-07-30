Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raised by Analyst

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Meridian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

MRBK stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Meridian has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

