Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veoneer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 25.99%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $46,932,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 63,957 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

