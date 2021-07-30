Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $160.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $163.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

