Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By KeyCorp

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Silgan stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Silgan by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 465,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

