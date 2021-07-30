Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Decreased by Analyst

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

