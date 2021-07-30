Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for South State Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. South State has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of South State by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 4.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

