QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Update

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $86.15 on Friday. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 148.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

