QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

QCOM stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $100.70 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

