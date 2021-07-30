QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $150.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $100.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

