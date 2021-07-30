Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of XM stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

