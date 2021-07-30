Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Christy Wyatt Sells 2,216 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Christy Wyatt sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $23,866.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christy Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $10.95 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

