Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

QRTEB stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.10. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

