Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 121,986 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 768,349 shares of company stock worth $11,871,869 in the last 90 days.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

