Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $41,282.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

