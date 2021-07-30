Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW opened at C$21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.59. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$15.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

