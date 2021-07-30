Raymond James Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $440.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.89.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $440.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $440.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.76.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

