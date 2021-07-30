Raymond James Increases SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $67.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.57 on Friday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

