Raymond James Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM opened at C$26.92 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.21 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.59 billion and a PE ratio of 611.82.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.