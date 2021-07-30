Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Sector Perform Rating at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Real Matters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

OTCMKTS RLLMF remained flat at $$10.60 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

