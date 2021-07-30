Real Matters (TSE:REA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Under Weight

Real Matters (TSE:REA) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.90 million.

