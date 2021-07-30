Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%.
Shares of NYSE:RLGY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. 1,435,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,200. Realogy has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Realogy
Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.
