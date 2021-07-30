Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.78) Per Share

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($7.78) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.64) EPS.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RETA. increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

