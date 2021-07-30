Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PLx Pharma (PLXP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP):

7/30/2021 – PLx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

7/29/2021 – PLx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

7/23/2021 – PLx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

7/20/2021 – PLx Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – PLx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

7/20/2021 – PLx Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PLXP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,450. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $414.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 5.07.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, equities analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $16,931,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $2,006,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

