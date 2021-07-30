Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,350 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

