Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

