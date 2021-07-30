Record (LON:REC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Record plc (LON:REC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 91.60 ($1.20). Record shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 58,488 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.94. The company has a market capitalization of £173.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Leslie Hill bought 82,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £73,422.33 ($95,926.74).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

