Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Oddo Bhf

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

