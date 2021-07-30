Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%.

Shares of RRBI stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In related news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RRBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

