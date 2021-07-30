Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 35,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,137,311 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.85.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RWT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

