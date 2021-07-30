Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

