Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 11,407 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 162.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.60 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.