Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 6,620 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,333.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

