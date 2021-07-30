Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,827 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

