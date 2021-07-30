Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 14,925 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

NYSE QS opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.05. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.