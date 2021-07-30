Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $451,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $654,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX opened at $200.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

