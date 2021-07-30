Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.15. 220,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,864. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $97.31 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.68.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.