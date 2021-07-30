Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,940 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REL. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,200.27 ($28.75).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,111 ($27.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,949.65. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,111 ($27.58). The company has a market cap of £40.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

