Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,390 Price Target at Barclays

Relx (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 2,390 ($31.23) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,117 ($27.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,949.65. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,117 ($27.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a market capitalization of £40.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.50.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.