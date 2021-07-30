Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 57,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,305. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

