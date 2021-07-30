Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.95

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 3604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several analysts have commented on REMYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

