Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 45,444 Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.21% of Avalon worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Avalon stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.20. Avalon Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

