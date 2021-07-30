Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

